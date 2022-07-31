Woman Walking Dog in Brooklyn Choked From Behind in Attempted Rape: NYPD

Police are looking for a man accused of putting a woman in a chokehold and forcing her to the ground Saturday morning in a violent sexual assault.

The 30-year-old victim was walking her dog in Bushwick around 8:30 a.m. when she was approached from behind by an unknown male perpetrator, according to the NYPD.

Police said the man put her in a chokehold, got her to the ground and began humping her. It happened near Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place.

The attacker eventually got up and fled eastbound on Woodbine Street.

The woman sustained injuries to her neck and face, and went to a Brooklyn hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators released video and surveillance images of the suspected attacker early the next day, describing him as a male around 30, 5'8" tall, with a medium build, wearing all black and a black cap with a red rose on the front.