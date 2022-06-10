Crime and Courts

Bay Shore

Woman and Mother Robbed at Gunpoint in Front of Long Island Home: Police

Families in a Long Island community are on guard after learning that a woman and her mother were robbed at gunpoint just outside their front door, according to police.

The attacked occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on June 3 in Bay Shore. A man was armed with a gun when he robbed the woman, who was with her mother, out front of the Hecksher Avenue house, police said.

The gunman was not alone, as police said there was a second man with a knife who pushed the victim's mother down to the ground. The dastardly duo got away with a backpack before taking off in a dark-colored sedan.

"This doesn't look like a targeted attack, just seemed to be an opportunity for these individuals to see two victims, vulnerable victims, and taken advantage of them," said Suffolk Count Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

Police released a sketch of the suspect who was said to have a gun. Harrison said he hopes the detailed sketch, down to the pock marks on the alleged gunman's face, will help police track him down.

The robbery stunned the quiet neighborhood, many of whom didn't even know about the incident until a week later.

Police said that the two suspect got away with about $800. Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspects is urged to contact Suffolk Police in Bay Shore.

