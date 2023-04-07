Woman Allegedly Forged Deed to Steal Neighbor's Long Island Home. She Says It Was a Gift

A Long Island woman is accused of stealing her neighbor's home, but she claims the homeowner gave her the deed as a gift for the work she did as an aid.

However, the older woman who lives in the house says the two have no relationship at all.

Rosemarie Mika received the stunning letter in the mail, as she was notified by the Nassau County Clerk that she no longer owned her Lakeview home.

That's when she called police, who arrested her neighbor’s daughter following a lengthy investigation.

On Friday, Aurelia Soogea — the woman who prosecutors said forged her neighbor’s signature to essentially steal her home — faced a judge. Her attorney said her arrest and the criminal charges took him by surprise, given an ongoing civil case over who owns the home.

"We are vehemently contesting it, we’ve entered a plea of not guilty," said defense attorney Lawrence Carra.

At the core of the issue is a deed to the house, which appears to transfer ownership of the home from Mika to Soogea — for just $10. The home is estimated to be worth upwards of $350,000.

"She provided services and she stayed there from time to time as a caring loving aide," said Carra of his client. He claims the 78-year-old woman gifted the house to his client because of the work she did.

"I believe there is conflicting evidence we will show that Soogea did not forge the deed," he said.

Mika’s attorney disputes the claim, saying Soogea has never done any work for her and the two have no relationship.

Soogea said she has recorded conversations between her and Mika confirming the transfer of the home and visitor stickers to the county building on the day the deed was signed over.

Mika’s attorney said all of it is fabricated.

During Friday's hearing, the judge ordered Soogea to have no contact with Mika. She is due back in court on April 13.