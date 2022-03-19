Crime and Courts

Queens

Unlicensed Driver Fatally Strikes 73-Year-Old Woman Crossing Street in Wheelchair: NYPD

A woman trying to cross the street in a Queens neighborhood Saturday morning was hit and killed by a box truck whose driver had a suspended license, police said.

Police said the woman was crossing in the middle of the block in a wheelchair when the driver struck her.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Central Avenue near Far Rockaway.

Medics transported the woman, 73, to St. John's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police took the driver into custody for driving with a suspended license.

