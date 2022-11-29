Teen Gang Sought for Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old With Cane, Stick on NYC Street: NYPD

What to Know Police are searching for a group of teens they say attacked a 15-year-old on a Queens sidewalk with a cane and stick Monday.

The NYPD said it received a report that at around 4:15 p.m. on Broadway in Long Island City, a 15-year-old boy was approached by four other teens who began to attack him.

Police urge anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Police are searching for a group of teens they say attacked a 15-year-old on a Queens sidewalk with a cane and stick Monday.

The NYPD said it received a report that at around 4:15 p.m. on Broadway in Long Island City, a 15-year-old boy was approached by four other teens who began to attack him.

According to police, two in the group used a can and a stick in the attack.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The group then fled in a white Mazda SUV while the teen attacked was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos of the four individuals taken in the area of the attack. (See above.)

Police urge anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).