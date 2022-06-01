Teen Arrested for Making Terroristic Threats Against Long Island High School: NCPD

An 18-year-old high school student on Long Island is facing charges after allegedly making violent threats toward students and faculty at his school, police said.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, Oketa Orlando Blair Jr. was arrested Tuesday in Old Westbury after expressing "his desire to conduct a violent act towards students and faculty members" at Westbury High School.

Staff allegedly became aware of the threat and the school administration notified police.

Blair Jr. is charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment in the second degree. An Extreme Risk Protection Order was granted by a judge preventing Blair Jr. from purchasing any firearms.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Hempstead. Attorney information was not immediately known.