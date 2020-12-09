Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Suffolk County

Suffolk Legislator-Elect Arrested in Domestic Incident: Police

By Greg Cergol

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A Suffolk County legislator-elect was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic incident, according to police.

Suffolk County Police say Nicholas Caracappa, 53, was arrested Tuesday at his home for criminal contempt in the first degree and criminal obstruction of breathing related to a domestic incident.

Caracappa was released on his own recognizance after his appearance before a judge Wednesday. He is due back in court on Jan. 21, 2021. News 4 New York attempted to contact his attorney for comment.

News

COVID-19 11 hours ago

How Bad Could It Get? NJ Reveals Worst-Case COVID Projections, Cuomo Gives NY Update

coronavirus vaccine 5 hours ago

Where's Your Spot in Line? NY State, City Share Fast Facts on Pfizer Vaccine, Detail Timeline

Caracappa, a Republican, won a special election last month to fill the vacated Suffolk Legislature's 4th District seat left by long-serving Suffolk Legislator Thomas Muratore, who died in October.

Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Rob Calarco released a statement Wednesday noting that although he does not know the specifics of the case, the allegations "are very serious."

“The arrest of and the allegations against Legislator-elect Nicholas Caracappa are very serious," Calarco said. "I do not know the specifics of the case and cannot comment further. He was not to be sworn in until January, but these events do not undo the election. He has a right to his day in court. At this time my prayers are with his family.”

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyNew Yorkpolicearrest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us