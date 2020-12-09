Suffolk Legislator-Elect Arrested in Domestic Incident: Police

A Suffolk County legislator-elect was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic incident, according to police.

Suffolk County Police say Nicholas Caracappa, 53, was arrested Tuesday at his home for criminal contempt in the first degree and criminal obstruction of breathing related to a domestic incident.

Caracappa was released on his own recognizance after his appearance before a judge Wednesday. He is due back in court on Jan. 21, 2021. News 4 New York attempted to contact his attorney for comment.

Caracappa, a Republican, won a special election last month to fill the vacated Suffolk Legislature's 4th District seat left by long-serving Suffolk Legislator Thomas Muratore, who died in October.

Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Rob Calarco released a statement Wednesday noting that although he does not know the specifics of the case, the allegations "are very serious."

“The arrest of and the allegations against Legislator-elect Nicholas Caracappa are very serious," Calarco said. "I do not know the specifics of the case and cannot comment further. He was not to be sworn in until January, but these events do not undo the election. He has a right to his day in court. At this time my prayers are with his family.”