Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Sheldon Silver

Sheldon Silver, Former NY Assembly Speaker, Being Sent Back to Prison: Sources

By Jonathan Dienst, Melissa Russo and Pete Williams

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is being sent back to federal prison after a request for community placement was denied, two sources familiar with the situation tell News 4.

Silver is due to be returned to the federal prison in Otisville as soon as Thursday afternoon, the sources said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Silver was furloughed from Otisville earlier this week while awaiting a potential placement on home confinement. The former speaker, 77, is serving a six-year sentence on corruption charges.

News

Nassau County 2 hours ago

3 Family Members Die in Long Island House Fire: Neighbor, Cops

nyc mayoral race 2 hours ago

Sean Bell's Father Endorses Eric Adams for NYC Mayor as He Leads Latest Poll

There was no answer at Silver's home and his attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan was on record opposing his release. They declined comment on his return to custody.

The Bureau of Prisons declined comment. The agency previously told The Associated Press it had the authority to temporarily furlough inmates while considering home confinement.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Sheldon Silver
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us