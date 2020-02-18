Security Officer Dies After Stabbing Inside Rockland County Library

A female security officer working at a Rockland County library died after a stabbing attack, according to a police source.

Police in Spring Valley responded to the incident at Finklestein Library around 2 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. Officers went to the third floor, where they found the scene and the suspect being held down by other patrons.

The victim, a 52-year-old woman was rushed to nearby Good Samaritan Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Witnesses at the scene and a police source told NBC New York she worked security on the library’s third floor.

The alleged suspect, a 25-year-old resident of the town, was taken into police custody. An investigation is ongoing.