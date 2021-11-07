Queens Woman Caught in Middle of Tow Truck Duel Shot in Leg: Cops

Police in New York City say a fight over who would tow a car out of a Queens neighborhood turned violent when one of the men pulled out a gun.

A 48-year-old woman in Queens suffered a gunshot wound to her leg Saturday night. According to an NYPD spokesperson, she was not the intended target.

Police say the woman got caught in the middle of an argument between two different tow truck drivers in Ozone Park. The men where allegedly fighting over which would tow away a vehicle -- they reportedly work for different companies.

The argument escalated when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired it, injuring the woman near 77th Street and Sutter Avenue.

Both drivers fled the area and no arrests were announced by Sunday morning. The police investigation is ongoing.