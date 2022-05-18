Possible Serial Rapist Eyed in NJ Park Trail Sex Assault, Other Similar Attacks

Authorities in New Jersey released a sketch of a possible serial rapist wanted for the sexual assault of a woman on a park trail that took place in Franklin Township Monday and possibly a number of other incidents.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Franklin Township Police responded to a report of a sexual assault at Six Mile Run park trail near Blackwells Mills and Canal roads, according to Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who reported being assaulted by an unknown man while she was running, Taggart said. The woman said the man got off of his bicycle, tackled to too the ground and attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman was able to fight and break free from the attacker before calling 911, Taggart said. Shee was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to Taggart. The man allegedly fled the area on his bicycle.

Authorities describe the suspect as about 5'6" to 5'7" in height with a heavier build, and around his mid-30s. He was last seen wearing black pants or shorts, a green hoodie and a blue gator face covering.

The New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit released a composite sketch of the suspect in the Franklin Township attack.

However, authorities are also trying to determine of the suspect is the same involved in attacks in Somerset and Middlesex counties.

Law enforcement sources say Monday's attack is similar to a September incident and somewhat similar to another in July, making them think it could be the same person responsible.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.