Police Investigating 2 Alleged Antisemitic Incidents in Brooklyn

Police in Brooklyn want to find a group of men they say might be responsible for two antisemitic incidents in the borough Saturday night.

The NYPD said three men hopped out of a blue Toyota Camry outside a synagogue in Borough Park around 7 p.m. and made antisemitic statements toward four Jewish men who were observing Sabbath.

The group then allegedly banged on the synagogue door, kicked the mirror on a parked car outside, then got back into the Camry and drove off.

Police said roughly 45 minutes later, the same group was suspected of attacking two Jewish teenagers.

The men allegedly made antisemitic statements, punched the victims and then chased them with a baseball bat.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating both incidents.

