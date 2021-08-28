Police ID Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Victim's Face in NYC Sidewalk Attack

Police have identified the man they say is behind last Saturday's violent stabbing in Brooklyn that left a victim with serious face wounds.

The NYPD says Julian Wadlington, 32, is the man seen on surveillance video taking several swipes at a victim with what police described as an unknown cutting instrument.

The victim was standing on a Brownsville sidewalk on Aug. 21, holding a pizza box, before the violence unfolded as seen on video released by the department. It was a few minutes before 5:30 p.m. when the attacker approaches and stabs the 25-year-old man multiple times.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the face and abdomen before the suspect fled. It still isn't clear what prompted the attack or if there was any relationship between the suspect and victim.

The injured man was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was expected to survive.

Police released a photo of Wadlington on Saturday hoping to seek additional ifnormation from the public.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).