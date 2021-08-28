Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

Police ID Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Victim's Face in NYC Sidewalk Attack

The 25-year-old victim was stabbed repeatedly in the face outside a Brooklyn storefront

Video image shows a violent stabbing on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.
NYPD

Police have identified the man they say is behind last Saturday's violent stabbing in Brooklyn that left a victim with serious face wounds.

The NYPD says Julian Wadlington, 32, is the man seen on surveillance video taking several swipes at a victim with what police described as an unknown cutting instrument.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was standing on a Brownsville sidewalk on Aug. 21, holding a pizza box, before the violence unfolded as seen on video released by the department. It was a few minutes before 5:30 p.m. when the attacker approaches and stabs the 25-year-old man multiple times.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the face and abdomen before the suspect fled. It still isn't clear what prompted the attack or if there was any relationship between the suspect and victim.

The injured man was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was expected to survive.

Photo of alleged stabbing suspect Julian Wadlington.

Police released a photo of Wadlington on Saturday hoping to seek additional ifnormation from the public.

News

Afghanistan 23 hours ago

Retaliatory US Airstrike Kills Two ‘ISIS-K Planners' in Afghanistan

Schools 17 hours ago

Mask to School: NY Health Officials Make Masks Mandatory for Students, Staff

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPDBrownsvillestabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us