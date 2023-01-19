Crime and Courts

Pedestrian Exiting Diner on LI Struck, Killed by Intoxicated Driver: Police

The scene unfolded in Woodbury, located in Nassau County, Wednesday afternoon

  • A man leaving a diner on Long Island was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by an intoxicated driver, who is now under arrest, according to police.
  • Detectives say that police responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner located on Jericho Turnpike for a car accident.
  • Allegedly, Willem Specht, 62, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan where he backed up southbound and struck another man, 61, who just exited the diner.

A man leaving a diner on Long Island was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by an intoxicated driver, who is now under arrest, according to police.

According to the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad, police received reports of the accident that took place at around 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury.

Detectives say that police responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner located on Jericho Turnpike for a car accident.

Allegedly, Willem Specht, 62, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan where he backed up southbound and struck another man, 61, who just exited the diner.

The pedestrian suffered severe trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m.

Specht remained at the scene and was arrested. He has since been charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree, assault in the 2nd degree degree, vehicular manslaughter in the 2nd degree and manslaughter in the 2nd degree.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Attorney information for Specht was not immediately known.

