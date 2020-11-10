Crime and Courts

NYPD: Teens Stabbed Woman to Death Over Explicit Photos

Two 15-year-olds stabbed a woman to death in a Bronx apartment building because they believed the victim had posted explicit photos of one of the teens on social media, police said Tuesday.

Nyla Bond, 20, was stabbed in the chest Nov. 2 in her father’s apartment building. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Tuesday that a girl and a boy, both 15, have been arrested on murder and manslaughter charges in the stabbing. Their names have not been released because they are juveniles.

The male suspect told investigators that Bond had been in a relationship with the female suspect, who became enraged when explicit photos of her appeared online and blamed Bond, police said. The girl enlisted the male suspect to help, and the pair confronted Bond and stabbed her, a police spokesperson said.

