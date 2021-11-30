NYPD: Teen Trio Sought for Antisemitic Harassment Incidents Targeting Kids

Police are looking for an apparent teenage trio they say is responsible for an antisemitic harassment pattern in Brooklyn in which the group has targeted children.

The New York City Police Department says that the first incident was reported to police on Friday at around 6 p.m. in the area of Skillman Street. It was there that allegedly the three unidentified individuals approached a 12- and a 3-year-old boy, who were walking home, and one of the females in the group apparently slapped the 3-year-old boy in the face before fleeing. Police say the 12-year-old boy was not hit in this incident.

Days later, according to police, on Sunday shortly after 5:30 p.m. on DeKalb Avenue, an 18-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl were walking to a store when they were encountered by the three female individuals. The 18-year-old was allegedly approached from behind and grabbed by the jacket and pulled to the ground, before the individuals fled. The 7-year-old girl was not struck.

Subsequently, minutes later, at around 5:40 p.m. on Skillman Street, a 9-year-old boy was approached from behind as he was walking, and he was slapped on top of his head multiple times, according to the NYPD. The group fled on foot.

The victims were all wearing traditional Jewish attire when they were attacked and refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

The NYPD's Hate Cime Task Force is investigating the incidents.

The individuals are described as teenage girls, each wearing jeans and winter jackets at the time of the alleged attacks.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).