NYC Man Yelled Anti-Gay Slurs During Subway Knife Attack Over Couple's Music: DA

A Brooklyn man was indicted on assault and hate crime charges after he yelled homophobic slurs at two men for playing music, and then slashed the victim's wrist in a bloody knife attack, according to the district attorney.

The suspect, Jordan Runadieo, was on a northbound No. 2 train at the Third Avenue and East 149th Street station in the Bronx around 1 a.m. on June 1 when he told the victim and the victim's boyfriend to turn down their music, an investigation found. As he told them to lower the volume, he also allegedly screamed hateful remarks.

Immediately after, he slashed the victim's wrist, severing a nerve and cutting him to the bone, according to the investigation. Runadieo continued to yell anto-gay slurs at the victim before leaving the scene.

The victim slipped in and out of consciousness due to severe blood loss after the attack, even as officers applied a tourniquet, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. The victim suffered nerve damage as a result, and needed multiple surgeries to treat the injuries.

The 52-year-old Runadieo was arraigned Monday on multiple counts of assault as a hate crime, weapon possession and aggravated harassment.

"The defendant allegedly yelled homophobic slurs at the victim, before and after slashing him with a knife. Thanks to the quick action of nearby police officers who applied a tourniquet to the victim's arm, he was saved," said Clark. "We will always protect those in our community who are subjected to hate-based violence and hold those accountable for such acts."

Attorney information for Runadieo was not immediately available.