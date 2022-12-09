NYC Dad Arraigned For Punching Baby Daughter, Causing Brain Injury Death: DA

What to Know A 33-year-old Brooklyn man is facing numerous charges in connection to the violent death of his 23-month-old daughter, who allegedly died after she was hit in the head, according to the local prosecutor.

Robert Wright, of Brownsville, was arraigned on manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Friday.

Wright's indictment is in connection to an incident that occurred in October in the Brooklyn home Wright shared with his months-old daughter and other family members, according to the investigation. Gonzalez, citing the probe, said that on Oct. 4, at around 10:30 a.m. Wright his his daughter in the back of the head with a closed fist. He allegedly then told investigators he had taken a nap with the toddler and hit her as he was waking up from a dream.

According to the investigation, the girl’s mother returned home and found the child lethargic. Family members later saw child bleeding from the mouth, Gonzalez said, citing the investigation.

The child was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where a scan revealed bleeding and swelling to the brain. She went into cardiac arrest before being transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead on Oct. 5 -- one day before what would have been her second birthday. The New York City Medical Examiner later determined the child had suffered a traumatic brain injury with the cause of death ruled to be blunt force impact to the head.

“A precious and innocent child was fatally injured, allegedly at the hands of the person responsible for nurturing and protecting her. My heart is with the little girl’s family, and we will now seek to hold this defendant accountable," Gonzalez said.

Wright was released on $100,000 bail and was ordered to return to court on Jan. 27. Attorney information was not immediately known.