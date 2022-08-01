NY Man Pulls Loaded Gun on Pizza Delivery Driver in Order Mix-Up

A run-of-the-mill pizza delivery turned violent for a Domino's employee Saturday night suddenly facing down the barrel of a loaded firearm, police said.

The delivery driver showed up to the Saugerties home, located in the heart New York's Hudson Valley, around 10:20 p.m. for an order drop-off. Instead of the usual straight forward handoff of pizza for payment, there was confusion over the order.

Police said 45-year-old Ralph Carpino told the employee he hadn't order any pizza to the home on Josephs Drive. What caused the man to escalate and pull a semi-automatic handgun on the driver was not clear.

But police said further investigation of the incident revealed someone else at the home, a family member of the 45-year-old, had in fact ordered a pizza that night.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Carpino was arrested at the home and booked on charges of menacing and possession of a weapon. He was released on a desk appearance ticket, authorities said. Attorney information for the man was not immediately known.