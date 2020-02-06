NY FBI Looking for More Victims in Queens Child Porn Case

The New York FBI is looking for more potential victims of a Queens man indicted Wednesday for allegedly abusing more than a dozen children and producing thousands of images of child pornography.

On Thursday the FBI tweeted a photo of Orlando Lopez, who it said allegedly befriended parents to gain access to their children.

ADIC Sweeney: "Orlando Lopez allegedly used friendships with his victims' parents as a means to access children, and we believe he may have had more victims. We urge anyone who had contact with Mr. Lopez at any point to call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI."https://t.co/Lq3UAmv2mR pic.twitter.com/Nlv0uQPCux — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) February 6, 2020

Prosecutors allege that for over a decade, Lopez, 54, repeatedly sexually abused more than a dozen children. They say many lived near his Jamaica home.

Over an eight-year period, they allege, he made thousands of photos and videos of one child who was only 2 years old at the outset of the abuse.