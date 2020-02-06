Crime and Courts
child abuse

NY FBI Looking for More Victims in Queens Child Porn Case

Orlando Lopez allegedly abused more than a dozen kids and produced thousands of pornographic images

Orlando Lopez
The FBI is looking for more information on potential victims of alleged child pornographer Orlando Lopez, pictured here.

The New York FBI is looking for more potential victims of a Queens man indicted Wednesday for allegedly abusing more than a dozen children and producing thousands of images of child pornography.

On Thursday the FBI tweeted a photo of Orlando Lopez, who it said allegedly befriended parents to gain access to their children.

Prosecutors allege that for over a decade, Lopez, 54, repeatedly sexually abused more than a dozen children. They say many lived near his Jamaica home.

Over an eight-year period, they allege, he made thousands of photos and videos of one child who was only 2 years old at the outset of the abuse.

