Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
weird

NJ Woman Who Allegedly Spat at Cop, Drove Motorized Luggage in Airport Chase Is Rearrested

Orlando Police Department

A New Jersey woman who investigators said led police on a chase through Orlando International Airport while riding a motorized suitcase is headed back to Florida, according to law enforcement sources.

The U.S. Marshals New York - New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Chelsea Alston this afternoon at a catering business in Irvington.

Florida prosecutors say Alston was a no-show at court after the bizarre incident in April 2021, in which she was barred from getting on a New York City-bound flight from Orlando. Investigators said the ordeal started when Alston threw a fit when airline employees told her she was too drunk to fly.

According to an arrest report, Alston spit at a police officer multiple times as the officer was trying to remove her from the terminal. She was later put into a police patrol car, where she damaged the seat and defecated inside.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She faces a slew of charges including assault on a police officer, resisting with violence and criminal mischief.

This article tagged under:

weirdNew JerseyCrime and Courtsweird news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us