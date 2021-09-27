Crime and Courts

Woodbridge

NJ Teacher Busted Forging Fake Doctor's Note to Skirt School Mask Policy

Authorities in New Jersey have charged a teacher for allegedly forging a doctor's note that claimed she had a medical exemption to prevent her from adhering to the district's mask policy.

Prosecutors in Middlesex County say 55-year-old Gayle Hadley was arrested on Sept. 23 for forging a medical records to the Woodbridge Public School District.

The Toms River woman allegedly submitted the fake letter back on Sept. 8 "in which she claimed a fictitious medical exemption."

Hadley now faces charges of uttering and falsifying medical records, according to prosecutors. It wasn't immediately clear if she had hired an attorney.

Following Gov. Phil Murphy's statewide order, the school district requires mask wearing indoors but allows for medical exemptions.

