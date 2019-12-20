Crime and Courts
NJ State Trooper Facing Two Counts of Possessing Child Porn

New Jersey Attorney General's Office

A suspended New Jersey state trooper is facing two counts of possessing child pornography.

The state Attorney General's Office has alleged that Jeffrey Reitz, 48, of Williamstown, carried on an email exchange in December 2014 with a woman who suggested he sexually assault a prepubescent girl.

Reitz asked for a photo of the girl and the woman sent him a sexually explicit picture of her, authorities said. They said he also allegedly sent the woman photos of his genitals before and after she sent the explicit photo.

Reitz was charged in April with possessing child porn. The second count was added in an indictment handed up Thursday by a state grand jury.

The new count stems from additional images of child porn that authorities say were found in an iCloud account that belongs to Reitz. The images were discovered after his arrest.

Each of the counts carries a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 if convicted.

His lawyer has said that Reitz plans to plead not guilty.

Authorities say Reitz's involvement in the exchange was discovered due to evidence seized in a separate investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Reitz is a 15-year veteran of the force, assigned to the Commercial Carrier Safety Inspection Unit.

