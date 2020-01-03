Crime and Courts
New Jersey

NJ Serial Killer Admits to Three More Slayings From Late 1960s

"The Torso Killer" became of the state's most notorious serial killers because he was known for dismembering his victims

A man who killed six women in the late 1960s and '70s has admitted to three more slayings.

Richard Cottingham, 73, who has been behind bars since 1980, admitted he killed Jacalyn Harp, of Midland Park; Irene Blase, of Bogota; and Denise Falasco, of Closter, all of whom were strangled in the late 1960s, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

A spokeswoman for prosecutor's office confirmed the cases had been cleared but not did provide details, NorthJersey.com reported.

"The families of these victims were immediately and confidentially notified when the cases were solved," said the spokeswoman, Elizabeth Rebein.

In the early 1980s, Cottingham was convicted of killing five women — three in New York and two in Bergen County — and in 2010, he confessed to killing a woman in northern New Jersey in 1967.

One of New Jersey's most notorious serial killers, Cottingham was nicknamed "The Torso Killer" because he was known for dismembering his victims, according to NorthJersey.com.

