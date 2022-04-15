NJ Mother, Boyfriend Arrested in Long Island Murder of 5-Year-Old Boy: Police

The killing of a 5-year-old boy in Brentwood has led to the arrests of his 26-year-old mother and her boyfriend, taken into custody after a grand jury indictment brought murder charges against the couple.

Police in Suffolk County arrested the couple, of Orange, New Jersey, on Thursday, one year and two weeks after the boy's death.

Authorities say King Owusu was found unresponsive on April 1, 2021, after a 911 call alerted emergency officials. He was rushed to a Bay Shore hospital where he died.

An autopsy revealed the 5-year-old "sustained blunt force trauma throughout his body," police said Friday.

Valerie Owusu, 26, and Emmanuel Addae, 27, were arraigned at Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead on second degree murder charges.

Attorney information for the couple was not immediately known.

Investigators are expected to release additional details at a press conference Friday.