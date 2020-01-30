NJ Man Bribes USPS Workers In Order to Receive Stolen Mail: Feds

What to Know A 21-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Thursday for bribing a U.S. Postal Service employee to steal check books, credit cards and electronics from the mail, federal prosecutors say

A 21-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Thursday for bribing a U.S. Postal Service employee to steal check books, credit cards and electronics from the mail, federal prosecutors say.

Jabre Beauvoir, 21, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of bribery and one count of receiving stolen mail, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

The bribery charge is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 15 years in prison. The receipt of stolen mail charge is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison. Both charges are additionally punishable by a maximum $250,000 fine.

Attorney information for Beauvoir was not immediately available.

According to court documents between May 2019 and September 2019, Beauvoir allegedly offered bribes to USPS employees to steal envelopes and packages containing check books, credit cards, and electronics, such as Apple iPhones. In one instance he offered a mail carrier $200 for every stolen check books and split the proceeds of any iPhone. Meanwhile he allegedly offered to pay another mail carrier $100 for the same.

Text messages also allegedly showed Beauvoir instructing a USPS employee to look for certain types of mailings containing material to be stolen.

The investigation allegedly revealed that from about May 2OI9 through in or about October 2019, USPS employees, including letter carriers, removed packages containing checkbooks from the mail and gave them to Beauvoir.