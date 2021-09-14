NJ Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting the Same Minor in Two States

What to Know A 42-year-old married Bergen County man has been accused of sexually assaulting the same minor in two different states, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Cheldon Clare, of Hasbrouck Heights, was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault; one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

According to authorities, on Sept. 9, the Children’s Cove Child Advocacy Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding an allegation of a sexual assault of a minor by Clare. The sexual abuse was alleged to have occurred in Hasbrouck Heights and in Massachusetts.

Cheldon Clare, of Hasbrouck Heights, was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department, and the Barnstable, Massachusetts Police Department.

An investigation was initiated and it was during this multi-agency prove that it was learned that Clare sexually assaulted the minor, who was under the age of sixteen on one occasion in Hasbrouck Heights and later traveled to Massachusetts to engage in sexual activity with the minor again.

Based on the investigation, on Friday, Clare was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault; one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Clare was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court. Attorney information for him was not immediately known.