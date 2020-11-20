Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

NJ Man Accused of Cutting Gas Line Into Family's Home Found Dead in Jail Cell

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said in an email that a guard had checked on the man, but 16 minutes later discovered him hanging from a bed sheet inside his cell

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A New Jersey man accused of cutting the gas line to a home in Pennsylvania where five family members were sleeping was found dead in his jail cell.

Ryan Elliott, 30, of Middletown, died early Tuesday, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office said. A sheriff’s spokeswoman told the Asbury Park Press in an email a guard had checked Elliott and 16 minutes later discovered him hanging from a bed sheet.

Medical personnel were unable to revive him. Jail staff followed all “proper protocol and procedures,” Cynthia Scott said.

News

COVID-19 13 hours ago

NJ's Largest City Closing Down Streets to Enforce Curfew; Cuomo NYC Crackdown Looms

politics 2 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. Has Coronavirus, as White House Sees 4 More Covid Cases

Elliott was awaiting extradition to Chester County, Pennsylvania, where he faced five counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide. According to the district attorney’s office, a West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania, homeowner told police he awoke to a strong natural gas smell on Nov. 12.

“The homeowner checked the basement and found the gas line had been cut,” the district attorney’s office said. Police said an incendiary device was nearby.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as a matter of procedure even though his death was not considered suspicious.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew JerseyPennsylvaniaChester County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us