NJ Cop Who Wrongly Pepper-Sprayed Teens Pleads Guilty and Resigns

Prosecutors said the officer used the spray in a manner that “was not consistent” with the state’s use-of-force policy and was not justified

A southern New Jersey police officer accused of improperly using pepper spray on two teenagers last year pleaded guilty Thursday to simple assault charges and agreed to forfeit his job.

Ryan Dubiel, 32, a Wenonah resident who served with the Woodlynne police force, was sentenced to a year of probation as part of a plea deal with the Camden County Prosecutor’s office. He also was barred from having contact with the victims.

The charges stem from a June 4 incident at a home in Woodlynne where officers were investigating a trespassing report. Prosecutors said Dubiel used the spray in a manner that “was not consistent” with the state’s use-of-force policy and was not justified.

Dubiel was charged six days late after authorities reviews evidence that included police body camera footage of the incident.

