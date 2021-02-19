NJ Accountant Embezzled $1.2M From Former Employer: Prosecutor

What to Know A 27-year-old New Jersey accountant is accused of embezzling about $1.2 million from his former employer through the theft of checks, PayPal transfers and Amazon purchases, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Manuel "Mendy" Goldring, of Teaneck, is facing charged of money laundering, computer-related crimes, theft by deception, impersonation and false swearing, prosecutors said Thursday.

On Oct.19, 2020, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit allegedly received information from Goldring's former employer, a Bergen County based furniture company, regarding the unauthorized taking of funds from the company.

A subsequent investigation revealed that, acting in his capacity as a comptroller for the furniture company, Goldring allegedly embezzled about $1.2 million dollars from the business through the theft of checks, PayPal transfers and Amazon purchases.

Goldring was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. Attorney information for the accused was not immediately known.