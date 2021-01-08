Crime and Courts

Burlington County

New Jersey Man Gets Prison for Shooting Neighbor's Dog

Authorities said William Stroemel, 65 and of Burlington County, shot Toby with an air rifle as the 9-year-old Pomeranian-poodle mix passed his home in 2019

A judge sentenced a New Jersey man to five years in prison for shooting his neighbor’s dog with an air rifle, causing the animal to be euthanized.

The sentence was the result of a plea agreement with William Stroemel, 65, of Maple Shade, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Stroemel pleaded guilty in April to possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and animal cruelty.

Authorities said Stroemel shot Toby with an air rifle as the 9-year-old Pomeranian-poodle mix passed his home in September 2019. A veterinarian determined the dog had been shot in the head and Toby was euthanized the next day.

Under terms of the plea agreement, Stroemel must make restitution to Toby’s owners for the cost of the veterinary care and necropsy, the prosecutor’s office said.

