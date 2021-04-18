Mother, Teen Arrested in Shooting That Wounded 1-Year-Old NJ Baby

Police in New Jersey's largest city say the people responsible for a shooting that injured a 1-year-old baby last week have been arrested.

The child, who authorities previously identified as two years old, was shot in the hip Monday in Newark near 14th Avenue and South 6th Street. Witnesses said that more than half a dozen gunshots were heard.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday accused of firing the shot that wounded the baby. He allegedly shot into a vehicle where the baby was located alongside a man and two teenagers.

“This shooting was the result of a senseless dispute between the child’s mother and a group of individuals. We are confident that these arrests will close out this incident, and that there is no threat to the community," Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said Saturday.

Neighbors in the area said that it was the second shooting on the block in about a week. A Toyota minivan with a bullet hole in the back windshield was towed away from the block.

A 2-year-old girl in New Jersey was shot in the hip Monday afternoon in what police have called a "targeted" shooting. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

The bullet was originally intended for the baby's mother, police said. The baby was rushed to nearby University Hospital and was stable at last check.

O'Hara said video footage led detectives Tytaneisha Wilder, the baby's mother, and the 16-year-old. Wilder is accused of pointing a gun at a group, including the teen, "she was disputing with."

Wilder has since been arrested and faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.

The teen arrested Saturday faces charges of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

It was immediately clear if either had legal representation.