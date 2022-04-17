Mother of Two Found in Duffel Bag Blocks From Queens Home Identified

A mysterious death is gripping a neighborhood in Queens after a mother of two was found dead, dumped on the side of a road inside a duffel bag.

Police made the disturbing discovery Saturday morning after a 911 caller alerted officials to the roadside crime scene.

The NYPD said 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal was found along Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills shortly before 8:30 a.m., about a half mile from her home.

Law enforcement sources said a trail of blood led detectives to a nearby home on Juno Street. Investigators spent much of the day scouring the crime scene where the body was found, the residence, and the trail of evidence linking the two.

A teenager who lives at the home was questioned by police and later released, sources said late Saturday. No arrests have been made.

Police said the woman's husband was out of town when her body was discovered and was returning to New York City in the aftermath of her apparent murder.

The office of the chief medical examiner will determine a cause of death.