Mom-to-Be Fatally Shot in Head After Fight Breaks Out at NYC Baby Shower

What was supposed to be a celebration of life turned fatal for an expecting mother overnight at a baby shower in Harlem.

Police sources say the 31-year-old victim was the focus of a baby shower when a fight broke out between her partner and her ex.

Officers responded to West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

The department says the mother-to-be was found outside a residential building on West 128th Street with a gunshot wound to her head. They've identified her as Shanice Young.

Law enforcement sources say the victim's ex-partner pulled out a gun during the fight and shot the woman in the head. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been announced and the police investigation is ongoing.