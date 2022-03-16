Married Catholic School Teacher in NJ Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child: BCPO

What to Know A married Catholic school teacher is accused of engaging in aggravated criminal sexual contact with a child, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

James Falletti, 43 and from Hackensack, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact. Attorney information for Falletti was not immediately known.

The charges follow a months-long joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Elmwood Park Police Department allegedly revealed that Falletti sexually assaulted a child between 13 and 16 years old in Elmwood Park.

A married Catholic school teacher is accused of engaging in aggravated criminal sexual contact with a child, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

James Falletti, 43 and from Hackensack, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact following a months-long joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Elmwood Park Police Department allegedly revealed that Falletti sexually assaulted a child between 13 and 16 years old in Elmwood Park.

The investigation launched after the Elmwood Park Police Department contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit on Aug. 30, 2021 regarding an alleged sexual assault of a child. According to the complaint, Falletti engaged in the inappropriate secxual activity on June 8, 2017.

Falletti is a teacher at Corpus Christi School, a Catholic school in Hasbrouck Heights that serves students in grades PreK3 to 8th. The school had no comment when reached by NBC 4 New York. The Newark Archdiocese did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Attorney information for Falletti was not immediately known.