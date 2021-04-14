Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Man Steals $200, Shoves Woman to Floor in Brooklyn Dating App Meetup Gone Wrong

Robbery suspect
NYPD

Police on Tuesday released video they say shows the suspect responsible for robbing and attacking a Brooklyn woman he met on a dating app.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on March 15 near Albany Avenue and Herkimer Street in Bed-Stuy, according to police. A 23-year-old woman invited the man, seen shirtless in surveillance footage, over to her apartment after initially meeting online.

Police said that when her supposed date arrive, he stole $200 and shoved her to the floor before taking off. The woman was not badly hurt, and refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact police by calling the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or contacting them at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter.

