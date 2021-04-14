Man Steals $200, Shoves Woman to Floor in Brooklyn Dating App Meetup Gone Wrong

Police on Tuesday released video they say shows the suspect responsible for robbing and attacking a Brooklyn woman he met on a dating app.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on March 15 near Albany Avenue and Herkimer Street in Bed-Stuy, according to police. A 23-year-old woman invited the man, seen shirtless in surveillance footage, over to her apartment after initially meeting online.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said that when her supposed date arrive, he stole $200 and shoved her to the floor before taking off. The woman was not badly hurt, and refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact police by calling the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or contacting them at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter.