Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bronx

Man Badly Burned After Crashing Illegal Dirt Bike Into NYC Parks Truck

dirt bike damaged after fiery crash
News 4

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he crashed his dirt bike into a NYC Parks truck, and the bike went up in flames.

Sources tell News 4 he was riding the unregistered dirt bike illegally down Willow Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx late Saturday.

The rider crashed into a parks truck as it was making a left turn, and he was pinned under the bike as it burst into flames. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with major body trauma and burns.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
News 4's Marc Santia is live in Morris Park with the summer motorbike crackdown plan.

One week ago the city crushed nearly 100 dirt bikes that had been seized by police as part of the city's crackdown on the illegal rides.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxMott HavenNYC Parks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us