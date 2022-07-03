Man Badly Burned After Crashing Illegal Dirt Bike Into NYC Parks Truck

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he crashed his dirt bike into a NYC Parks truck, and the bike went up in flames.

Sources tell News 4 he was riding the unregistered dirt bike illegally down Willow Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx late Saturday.

The rider crashed into a parks truck as it was making a left turn, and he was pinned under the bike as it burst into flames. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with major body trauma and burns.

One week ago the city crushed nearly 100 dirt bikes that had been seized by police as part of the city's crackdown on the illegal rides.