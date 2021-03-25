Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Manhattan

Man Arrested After Woman's Death in NYC Hotel Ruled Homicide

Shutterstock

What to Know

  • A man is facing a murder charge for allegedly choking a woman to death at a midtown Manhattan hotel, police said Thursday.
  • Officers responded to a 911 call at 1 a.m. Wednesday and found Kayla Estevez, 26, lying face up on the floor at the Citizen Times Square Hotel, a police spokesperson said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
  • The death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy determined that Estevez had suffered blunt force trauma about the throat, police said. Ernest Wright, 28, was arrested late Wednesday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

A man is facing a murder charge for allegedly choking a woman to death at a midtown Manhattan hotel, police said Thursday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 1 a.m. Wednesday and found Kayla Estevez, 26, lying face up on the floor at the Citizen Times Square Hotel, a police spokesperson said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy determined that Estevez had suffered blunt force trauma about the throat, police said.

News

COVID-19 3 hours ago

Calls to Pause NYC Reopenings Grow as COVID-19 Cases Plateau

Hart Island 2 hours ago

Up to 10% of NYC's COVID Victims Could End Up Buried in Hart Island's Mass Graves

Ernest Wright, 28, was arrested late Wednesday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the two had checked into the hotel together. Wright is homeless, while the victim lived in an upper Manhattan apartment, they said,

It wasn’t clear if Wright had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNew York CityNYPDMidtowndeath
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us