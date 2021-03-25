Man Arrested After Woman's Death in NYC Hotel Ruled Homicide

What to Know A man is facing a murder charge for allegedly choking a woman to death at a midtown Manhattan hotel, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 1 a.m. Wednesday and found Kayla Estevez, 26, lying face up on the floor at the Citizen Times Square Hotel, a police spokesperson said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy determined that Estevez had suffered blunt force trauma about the throat, police said. Ernest Wright, 28, was arrested late Wednesday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the two had checked into the hotel together. Wright is homeless, while the victim lived in an upper Manhattan apartment, they said,

It wasn’t clear if Wright had an attorney who could comment on the charges.