Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing LIU Quarterback Clayton Beathard Arrested

The man accused of stabbing and killing a Long Island University football player outside a bar in Nashville has been arrested, police confirmed.

Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted Wednesday that Michael D. Mosley was arrested in the killing of Clayton Beathard, who played seven games this season for the LIU Sharks.

BREAKING: Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosley just arrested in Cheatham County. Mosley will be booked later today on 2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for Saturday morning's stabbing of 3 men, 2 fatally. pic.twitter.com/XxLjtaooPO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2019

Beathard was the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and brother of country musician Tucker Beathard.

Officials say the quarterback was killed during a brawl he was involved in outside of the Dogwood Bar in Nashville on the night of December 21. The fight was allegedly over a woman.

Beathard was one of three people stabbed or cut outside The Dogwood Bar around 3 a.m. He and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni died at a hospital. The surviving victim, also 21, suffered injuries to his eye and arm and is continuing to recover.

Mosley, whom Nashville police referred to as an "accused double murderer", was arrested in Cheatham County and will be booked on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

Police say Mosley was seen on video that was released over the weekend talking with the woman whom the fight was about.

An LIU Athletics Facebook page posted a tribute to Beathard earlier in the week which read, "The LIU community mourns the loss of our student, athlete, friend, and leader."

The 49ers also released a statement the same day, saying the team was "shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard's younger brother, Clayton."

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one," the statement continued. "C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton."