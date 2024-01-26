Long Island parents charged after suspected fentanyl overdose death of 14-month-old son

In a tragic case on Long Island, a 14-month-old boy died in what is believed to have been a fentanyl overdose, and now the parents are facing charges in the toddler's death.

Little Joseph Adonis was found dead on Jan. 3 inside the Holbrook home he shared with his parents and older brother. Officers found the toddler in his parents bedroom, unresponsive from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

"Preliminary toxicology results for the child’s blood show the presence of cocaine, fentanyl, morphine," said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Autopsy results are still pending.

Also found inside the home were digital scales used to weigh drugs, along with a loaded shotgun and a rifle. The findings were shocking to neighbors.

"That’s definitely concerning because they could’ve touched anything and it could have left residue anywhere," said a neighbor who did not wish to be identified. "Definitely raises your eyebrows for what was going on."

Joseph's father, Wilkens Adonis, pleaded not guilty to a slew of drug charges and child endangerment.

"Right now he’s saying he’s not guilty. When police came to the residence, he actually consented to the search, he had nothing to hide," said the father's attorney, Matthew Tuohy. "At that point, he was unaware of any drugs or weapons in the house. He consented, he had nothing to hide."

The boy's mother, Daryllee Leibrock, also pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors said she told police she has a $50-a-day cocaine habit and admitted the cocaine found in the room was hers.

"Cases are still pending in district court, I look forward to looking over the evidence," said her defense attorney, Steve Fondulis.

The Suffolk district attorney is leaning on lawmakers in Albany to make stricter penalties for those who provide drugs that kill people.

"We are handicapped. Imagine — you’d have to possess enough fentanyl to kill 114,000 people before you could be held for bail. Does that make sense?" asked Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine.

Bail was set for both parents, but not for the charges filed Thursday. Both had prior pending criminal cases and their latest arrest violated the terms of those other cases. They are due back in court in early February.