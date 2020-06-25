Long Island Man Arrested in Attempted Kidnapping of 7-Year-Old Queens Girl

A Long Island man tried to drag a 7-year-old girl from her New York City on bedroom Monday but her parents were able to stop the man after hearing her screams for help.

Queens District Attorney's office announced Wednesday that 32-year-old Pete Haughton of Brentwood has been arrested and charged with the girl's attempted kidnapping.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare," District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. The young girl was sleeping in her bedroom in Flushing that morning when Haughton allegedly entered her home, authorities said. Haughton then dragged the victim out of the room and toward the front door.

When the girl screamed for help, Haughton pushed her down the stairs outside the home’s entrance, officials said. That's when several family members were woken up and called the police. Haughton ran away but was later taken into custody just a few blocks from the scene.

"If not for her loved ones hearing her screams and acting to save her, this could have had a truly tragic outcome," Katz said.

Haughton was arraigned Tuesday in Queens. Charged with burglary in the first degree, attempted kidnapping in the second degree, assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, Haughton faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

He's currently being held without bail and a judge has ordered a psychiatric examination, the District Attorney's Office said.