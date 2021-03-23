Crime and Courts

Long Island Dog-Sitter Arrested After Abandoning Puppy He Was Looking After in Dumpster

Louie, the young Pomerianian-Husky mix, was discovered inside a dumpster after it was left there by the man who was supposed to be looking after it while the owner was away

A Long Island man who was dog-sitting for an acquaintance was arrested after dumping the 17-week-old puppy in a dumpster and leaving it it there, police said.

Louie, the young Pomerianian-Husky mix, was discovered inside a Babylon dumpster by a woman in Babylon around 5:30 p.m. on March 15, Suffolk County Police said. The woman brought the pup to the Grady Animal hospital in Sayville and called the police to report the incident.

Following an investigation, Suffolk Police determined Thami Stafyleras allegedly ditched the dog in the dumpster after agreeing to care for it while the owner, who lived in Huntington Station, was away.

The 44-year-old Stafyleras, of Mineola, was arrested and charged with abandonment of an animal. He was set to be arraigned in court in Central Islip at a later date.

Louie, meanwhile, is in good health and will be returned to the owner.

