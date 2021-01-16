Crime and Courts

New York

Hudson Valley Man Arrested in Connection With Capitol Riot: FBI

By Jonathan Dienst

A man was arrested at his home in Newburgh, New York, on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, a senior law enforcement official tells NBC New York.

Edward Lang is the latest New York man to join the dozens across the country arrested and charged for their roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI confirmed Lang's arrest in a tweet Saturday amid its search of his Newburgh home for evidence in connection with his arrest.

One day earlier, federal officials announced the arrest of Dominic Pezzola, a Rochester man who allegedly broke a window at the U.S. Capitol before storming inside. Officials say Pezzola was also captured in widely circulated video smoking a cigar inside the building.

The news of additional arrests following the Jan. 6 attack comes as tensions escalate heading into the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. There have been threats of armed protests throughout the U.S. to take place over the weekend and leading up to the inauguration, targeting state capitals.

