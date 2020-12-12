Hit-and-Run Driver Flees Flipped Car After Fatally Striking NYC Man: Cops

A driver responsible for the death of a pedestrian in East Harlem is in the wind after hitting the man, then losing control and flipping the car early Saturday morning, police said.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred near the corner of 110th Street and Third Avenue around 12:30 a.m., police said Saturday.

Police say the driver continued driving and between 110th Street and 115th Street, lost control of the white sedan causing it to flip on the roadway.

The driver is accused of exiting the wrecked Honda Accord and fleeing the area on foot.

Police say the victim died at the scene. He was later identified by police as 52-year-old Manuel Jose Enealada-Villa of East Harlem.

No suspect information was released by police, but their investigation remains ongoing.