Group Sought for Violent Robbery Pattern in Grand Central

What to Know Police are searching for a group it says is connected to a violent robbery pattern in Grand Central.

According to the NYPD, on Nov. 8 at around 1:50 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking toward the entrance to the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42 Street station when a group, consisting of four males, approached him from behind and began to assault him, repeatedly punching and kicking him.

On Nov. 11, at around 4:25 a.m., a 28-year-old man was standing at the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42 Street when a group of five males surrounded him and demanded money, police say. In this incident, the group allegedly managed to steal his iPhone 13 from his pants pockets and punched him in the face before fleeing.

During the attack the group tried, unsuccessfully, to steal the man's backpack before fleeing. The man sustained lacerations to his face and received treatment at NYC Health + Hospitals/ Bellevue.

On Nov. 11, three days after the first incident, at around 4:25 a.m., a 28-year-old man was standing at the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42 Street when a group of five males surrounded him and demanded money, police say. In this incident, the group allegedly managed to steal his iPhone 13 from his pants pockets and punched him in the face before fleeing. The man ended with a minor injury to his face, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police describe the individuals being sought as a four to five males in their late teens to early 20s, with thin builds, last seen wearing hooded jackets and face masks.

Police have made public surveillance photos depicting the males from both incidents, obtained from inside of the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42 Street station (see above).

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).