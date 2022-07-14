Florida Woman Indicted on Hate Crime Charges in NYC Pepper-Spray Assault

A Florida woman was indicted on hate crime charges for allegedly pepper-spraying and making anti-Asian statements toward a group of women on a Manhattan street.

Madeline Barker was previously charged with multiple hate crime charges including assault and harassment for the June 11 incident. The Manhattan district attorney's office said that the 47-year-old confronted the women around 6 p.m. for standing too close to her near Hudson and West 13th streets in the Meatpacking District.

A short video released by police in the days after the assault appeared to show Barker standing outside, discharging the pepper spray in the direction of someone filming her. She also is accused of using racist language in the incident.

The four victims refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Attorney information for Barker was not immediately known.