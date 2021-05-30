Crime and Courts

Bronx

Fight Over Bronx Parking Space Leaves Man With Broken Jaw, Eye Socket: NYPD

Police released surveillance images of two men wanted for sending a man to the hospital over a parking space

Police released surveillance images of two men wanted for sending a man to the hospital over a parking space.
A man suffered serious physical injuries after arguing with two men over a parking space in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

Police said the victim engaged two men in a verbal argument over a parking space on Chatterton Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Eventually the dispute got violent when police said the duo struck the 22-year-old victim.

The suspects gave the victim a broken jaw and eye socket, according to police, before fleeing the area on foot. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital and eventually released.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the fight on Sunday. Two men in the video appeared to punch the 22-year-old man, at least once while he was on the ground.

Police were still searching for the two suspects Sunday.

