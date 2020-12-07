Crime and Courts

Brooklyn

FedEx Driver Shot While Making Delivery In Brooklyn: NYPD

The 44-year-old FedEx driver is in serious but stable condition after he was shot in the back, police say

By Gaby Acevedo

What to Know

  • A 44-year-old FedEx driver is in serious but stable condition after he was shot in the back following a delivery at the Van Dyke Houses in Brooklyn, police say.
  • The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Monday, according to police, who say that a security video captured the moment the suspect approached the delivery man outside the building -- and as the suspect approached the lobby, began firing at him.
  • Police are actively searching for the suspect who fled the scene on foot. He is described as wearing white sneakers and a bubble jacket.

A 44-year-old FedEx driver is in serious but stable condition after he was shot in the back following a delivery at the Van Dyke Houses in Brooklyn, police say.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Monday, according to police, who say that a security video captured the moment a person approached the delivery man outside the building -- and as they approached the lobby, began firing at him, striking him in the back.

The shooting and subsequent police investigation is unsettling for residents.

"It's scary," Amanda, a neighbor at the Van Dyke Houses told News 4. "I have kids."

Another neighbor, who preferred not to identify themselves, said "there's always concern" of violence in the area, adding "we shouldn't have to live like this."

The FedEx van remained parked under the elevated tracks of the No. 3 train several hours after the shooting as neighbors were in disbelief.

"You hear it on other buildings, but never here," Mike, a Van Dyke Houses neighbor, said.

A spokesperson for FedEx told News 4 in a statement: “We are aware of an attack on one of our couriers today in Brooklyn, and our immediate concern is for the well-being of our colleague. The safety and security of our team members is our highest priority.”

Police are actively searching for the suspect who fled the scene on foot. He is described as wearing white sneakers and a bubble jacket.

