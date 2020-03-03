‘Enduring Trauma’: Paterson Man Accused of Brutal NYC Machete Attack of Ex-Girlfriend

What to Know A New Jersey man was indicted in connection to the brutal machete attack of his ex-girlfriend in the Bronx late last month, prosecutors say

A New Jersey man was indicted in connection to the brutal machete attack of his ex-girlfriend in the Bronx late last month -- an attack that forced her to undergo "reconstructive and life-saving surgery," prosecutors say.

Hector de la Cruz, 27 and of Paterson, was arraigned Tuesday on attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced.

Bail was set at $500,000 cash or bond. De la Cruz is due back in court on May 27.

Attorney information was not immediately known.

According to the investigation, on Feb. 21, at around 9 p.m., inside the lobby of a residential building on Grand Concourse, the defendant allegedly approached a 20-year-old woman with a machete and striked her on the right side of her face, her right hand and the back of her neck, causing deep bleeding lacerations. She was subsequently taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and underwent reconstructive and life-saving surgery.

“The defendant allegedly struck this 20-year-old woman, who is the mother of his two-year-old daughter, in her face, hand and neck with a machete. She survived the brutal attack but will live with grievous wounds and enduring trauma. She has shown great courage and we will bring justice for her," Clark said in a statement.