Elizabeth Police Investigate Case of 22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Apartment

Shaquin Ingram
UNION COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

  • Authorities are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman who was found in an Elizabeth apartment earlier this week
  • Cops responding to a welfare check around 1 a.m. Tuesday went to the apartment on Jacques Street and found Shaquin Ingram
  • Ingram sustained serious injury, according to the preliminary investigation. She was pronounced dead at the scene

Authorities are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman who was found with serious injuries at an apartment in Elizabeth, New Jersey, apartment earlier this week, prosecutors and police said Wednesday.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, members of the Elizabeth Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check of a resident at an apartment on Jacques Street and found Shaquin Ingram at that location. Ingram sustained serious injuries, according to the preliminary investigation, though no details on the nature of those were immediately available.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide or Ingram’s activities or personal interactions over the past month is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Jose Vendas at 908-358-3048 or Detective Charles Clement at 908-577-6489.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

